Riposte Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. Camden Property Trust comprises about 1.2% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riposte Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 790,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 630,768 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $63,056,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,155.8% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 449,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,501,000 after acquiring an additional 435,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,324,000 after acquiring an additional 416,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

