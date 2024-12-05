Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 160,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 88,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Rio Silver alerts:

Insider Activity at Rio Silver

In other Rio Silver news, Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$87,500.00. 30.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.