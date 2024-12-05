RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,538,684 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 1,220,654 shares.The stock last traded at $38.25 and had previously closed at $37.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

RingCentral Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 23,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $814,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 357,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,509,317.28. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $2,323,126.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,762,201.28. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,417. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 150.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 106.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in RingCentral by 38.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

