Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 384,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 488,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,662 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.