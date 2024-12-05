Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $775,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $302.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.52 and a 200-day moving average of $276.72. The stock has a market cap of $453.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $225.88 and a 52-week high of $302.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

