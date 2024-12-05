Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 732.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,493 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 389.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after acquiring an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 57.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,278,000 after acquiring an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 116.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 208,546 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $334.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.71. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 124.61%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.