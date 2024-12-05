Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Position Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 74.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.18. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $129.50.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RVTY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

