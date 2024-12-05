Reviewing TruGolf (TRUG) and The Competition

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TruGolf has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -21.06% TruGolf Competitors -70.07% -167.31% -27.94%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf N/A -$360,000.00 -1.05 TruGolf Competitors $3.01 billion $70.15 million 1.76

This table compares TruGolf and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TruGolf’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf. TruGolf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TruGolf competitors beat TruGolf on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

