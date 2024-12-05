Reviewing TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) & Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Public Storage pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 139.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.52 billion 12.96 $2.15 billion $9.63 34.73 TPG RE Finance Trust $154.87 million 4.71 -$116.63 million $0.69 13.06

This table compares Public Storage and TPG RE Finance Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust. TPG RE Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Public Storage and TPG RE Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 6 6 2 2.60 TPG RE Finance Trust 1 0 5 0 2.67

Public Storage presently has a consensus target price of $339.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $9.08, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Public Storage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 40.54% 34.07% 9.60% TPG RE Finance Trust 19.65% -7.50% -2.19%

Summary

Public Storage beats TPG RE Finance Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

