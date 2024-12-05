Reviewing Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Group and Greystone Housing Impact Investors”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $620,000.00 0.00 -$77.34 million N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 2.45 $54.01 million $0.62 17.85

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A N/A -78.39% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 17.55% 2.46% 0.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cosmos Group and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 4 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 57.24%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Cosmos Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.