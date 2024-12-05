Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $644.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $457.79 and a 12-month high of $644.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $605.01 and its 200 day moving average is $579.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.