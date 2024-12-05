Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 60,850 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

