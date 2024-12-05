Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 436.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 207,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 45.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 40,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $31.53 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.96 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

