Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.4% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in Eaton by 16.2% during the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $377.50 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $224.61 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

