Rench Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,388 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $549,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,545,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $466.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.48 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

