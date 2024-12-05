Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.7% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,881 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $7,651,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 39.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $115.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.71 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

