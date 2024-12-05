Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.77.

View Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $222.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.