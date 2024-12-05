Redwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,689,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 918,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 96,168 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 350,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,953,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,273,000 after buying an additional 136,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

