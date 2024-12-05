Redwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,897,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 276,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

