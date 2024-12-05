Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 168.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,963 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after buying an additional 57,980 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $94.36 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $75.79 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

