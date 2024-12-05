Redmile Group LLC Sells 49,316 Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Redmile Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,316 shares during the period. Neurogene makes up 2.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Neurogene worth $40,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 659,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 457,062 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Neurogene Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurogene news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $491,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,765.12. The trade was a 45.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 48,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,729.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,717,127 shares in the company, valued at $44,353,390.41. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 120,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,249 in the last 90 days. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurogene Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

