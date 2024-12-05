Red Wave Investments LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $275.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

