Red Wave Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 844.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $170.56 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

