Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 0.2% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,475,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 308,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in Nutrien by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 144.97%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

