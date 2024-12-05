Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,704 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CF opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

