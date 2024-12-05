Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,813 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 6.0% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ONEOK worth $60,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

