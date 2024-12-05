Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $75.09.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

