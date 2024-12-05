Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE O opened at $56.18 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.