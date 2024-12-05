Readystate Asset Management LP Takes $5.08 Million Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,768,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,085,000 after purchasing an additional 564,173 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 30,909.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,135,000 after purchasing an additional 353,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Duolingo by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $364.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 199.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.53 and a 200-day moving average of $236.34. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $370.17.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $421,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,838,616.60. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $1,156,656.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,695,861.06. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,319 shares of company stock worth $5,134,526. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

