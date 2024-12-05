Readystate Asset Management LP Sells 97,392 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Readystate Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,392 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP owned about 0.18% of Couchbase worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BASE. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Couchbase by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Couchbase by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,372.32. This represents a 32.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,548 shares of company stock worth $163,390. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BASE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

