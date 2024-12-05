Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $2.01 Million in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 83,115 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $213,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,812,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,537,065.66. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,803 shares of company stock worth $1,755,307. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

