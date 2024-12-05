Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $2.01 Million in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 83,115 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on NAMS
Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma
In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $213,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,812,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,537,065.66. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,803 shares of company stock worth $1,755,307. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NewAmsterdam Pharma
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.