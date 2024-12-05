Readystate Asset Management LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 173.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,328 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company's stock worth $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Enfusion by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,002 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enfusion by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Enfusion

In related news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $218,664.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,469,746.32. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enfusion Stock Down 0.2 %

About Enfusion

ENFN stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

