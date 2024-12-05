Readystate Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 45,400 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.44.

Align Technology stock opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.45. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

