Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $64.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

