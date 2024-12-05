RBF Capital LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 58.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

