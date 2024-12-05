RBF Capital LLC Sells 41,910 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,910 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Matrix Service by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Matrix Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Matrix Service Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTRX opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

