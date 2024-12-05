RBF Capital LLC Sells 195,648 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,648 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Paramount Global by 129.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

