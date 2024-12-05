RBF Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 382,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $868.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $830.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.56 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.67.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

