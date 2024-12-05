RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRKS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRKS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,336.43. This represents a 80.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

PRKS opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

