RBF Capital LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Carriage Services by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 153,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carriage Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 550.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $617.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,791.48. This trade represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

