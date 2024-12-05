Rajeev K. Goel Sells 25,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $407,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $361,500.00.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 313,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,985. The company has a market cap of $809.22 million, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 62,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

