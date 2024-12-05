Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54. 94,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,088,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Specifically, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $236,423.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,334,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,223.22. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Srini Koushik sold 19,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $51,984.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,026,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,164.93. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $593.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 10,766.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Featured Stories

