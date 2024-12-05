Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 94,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,088,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Specifically, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 88,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $236,423.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,334,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,223.22. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Srini Koushik sold 19,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $51,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,026,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,164.93. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $593.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 10,766.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 44.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

