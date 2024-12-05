RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 703,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 9.97% of Cidara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Checkpoint Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

