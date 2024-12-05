QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Sells $68,540.00 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Huizinga sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $68,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,229. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stuart Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Stuart Huizinga sold 7,020 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $162,934.20.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QNST stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

