Quarry LP Takes Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Quarry LP owned 0.90% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 10.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 274.9% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 126,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 92,686 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at $6,085,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCVI stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

