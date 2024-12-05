Quarry LP Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 82,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in 3M by 179.0% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 820,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,107,000 after purchasing an additional 526,194 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.8% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in 3M by 73.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 21,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $130.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $141.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

