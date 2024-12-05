Quarry LP Purchases New Shares in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 252,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Quarry LP owned about 1.97% of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEP. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,006,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,006,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,440,000.

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance

CEP opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

About Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc was formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp.

