Quarry LP Invests $795,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 639.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 80,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

