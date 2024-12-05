Quarry LP Invests $4.14 Million in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 384,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. Keen Vision Acquisition comprises approximately 1.1% of Quarry LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 40.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 659,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 436,792 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition by 97.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 952,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 469,903 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition by 41.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,080,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 317,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition by 2,258.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVAC opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.